Kawhi Leonard's Jersey More Popular Than LeBron James' Jersey in Canada

It's been nearly two years since Kawhi Leonard won a championship with the Toronto Raptors, but he's one of the most popular players in the country.

Canada's NBA store released a list of their most popular jerseys and most popular teams, and Leonard is still in their top 10 jerseys.

The Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise:

1. Toronto Raptors

2. Los Angeles Lakers

3. Golden State Warriors

4. Brooklyn Nets

5. Milwaukee Bucks

The Top 10 Most Popular NBA Jerseys:

1. Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

2. Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

3. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

4. Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

5. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

6. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

7. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

8. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

9. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

10. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

What's most interesting to note is that Kevin Durant's jersey is more popular than Pascal Siakam's. No one would really expect Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, and Giannis Antetokounmpo to be more popular than both Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James either.

In terms of the team selection on the Canadian NBA Store, the website only carries 6 Clipper items - three of those are Leonard jerseys. In contrast, they carry 164 Laker items. So it makes perfect sense that the Lakers would be the country's second most popular team, but Kawhi Leonard would be in the top 10 jersey sales. Regardless of what team Leonard is on, his legacy in Canada will be immortalized.

