Kawhi Leonard Releases First Music Album, Teases Clip of Him Rapping

While he recovers from a partially torn ACL, Kawhi Leonard has had some free time. After opening the Kawhi Leonard Basketball Court in his hometown of Moreno Valley, California, the 2x Finals MVP was not done making moves off the court. This past week, Kawhi teamed up with NBA YoungBoy, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Polo G, and other rap artists for his first music album 'Culture Jam.'

Culture Jam is a seven song tape that is co-executive produced by Kawhi Leonard. In addition to the artists previously mentioned, Kawhi also got features from Rod Wave, A Boogie, Wale, Ty Dolla Sign, Stefflon Don, and NLE Choppa. In an unexpected Tweet on Friday, the official Twitter account for Culture Jam teased a bonus track from Kawhi himself:

The caption incentivized listeners to get the project to #1 on all platforms in order to unlock this track from Kawhi. If this song ends up being released, Kawhi will join a list of NBA rappers that includes Damian Lillard, Miles Bridges, and Lonzo Ball. As things stand currently, Culture Jam ranks 17th on Apple Music's top album charts

When asked about what this project means to him, Leonard said that "It just merges basketball and music together. It's always been something on my mind that I wanted to do. It's just something that could uplift our community... A portion of each stream is gonna go to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation. It's just something good for the community."

While fans await Kawhi's return to the court, they can stream Culture Jam on all platforms, and perhaps even unlock an exclusive track from Kawhi himself.

