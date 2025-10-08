Kawhi Leonard Reveals Motivation After Disappointing 2025 Playoff Exit
Amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged "no-show" deal between LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and now-defunct environmental start-up Aspiration, the NBA announced it has no plans to make changes to the scheduled location of 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend.
In other words, the league is continuing business-as-usual until more information is revealed in the ongoing investigation.
"Planning for the All-Star game and the surrounding activities are operating completely independently," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said during a press conference.
Kawhi Leonard is operating in the same way.
"I don't read headlines or do conspiracy theories or anything like that," the forward said. "It's about the season and what we've got ahead of us right now. The NBA is going to do their job. None of us did no wrongdoing. That’s it."
Leonard went on: "We invite the investigations. It's not gonna be a distraction for me or the rest of the team."
Leonard Speaks on Clippers' 2025-26 Season
Last season, the Clippers found themselves facing the Denver Nuggets in a first-round showdown. Leonard averaged 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, on 3.1 assists on 50 percent shooting from the field.
The forward had better injury luck to close the year, which was of utmost priority for him over the summer. Typically, Leonard has been injured going into the offseason. In 2025, it was a rare opportunity for the two-time NBA champion to train.
“It was just making sure I was keeping my body strong and making sure I’ll be durable," Leonard said. "I just didn’t wanna stop there. I wanted to keep going for another month or so, so I could train my body for a pounding."
Considering his past struggles with injuries, Leonard working on durability helps all parties. If the forward is to take a step forward, LA could find itself back in the playoffs with a chance at contention.
First, Leonard wants to ensure his health.
"It wasn’t really about a championship run," he said. "Obviously want that. But I just wanted to test my body to see where it was.”
The LA Clippers open their regular season on Oct. 22 against the Utah Jazz. Before that, a four-game preseason slate awaits them. Perhaps Leonard can use it for another test run of his physicality.