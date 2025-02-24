Kawhi Leonard's Concerning Injury Status for Clippers-Pistons
After two disappointing losses out of the All-Star break, the LA Clippers are in desperate need of a win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday.
The Clippers' long-term success largely depends on the health of Kawhi Leonard. While they've figured out how to win without him, it's still not a long-term solution.
Unfortunately, it looks like Leonard has a brand new injury that fans have to be worried about.
After missing Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to left foot soreness, Leonard is expected to miss Monday's game against the Pistons as well now.
At first, it seemed like Leonard may have been missing Sunday's game against the Pacers due to it being a load management back-to-back situation, now it seems like the superstar is legitimately injured.
Leonard looked like he may have agitated his foot against the Milwaukee Bucks during a three-point play, and it seems like that may have been the case given his new injury.
The timing of the injury is absolutely awful for the Clippers. They're in the midst of a brutal eight-game road trip that could make or break their season. LA has already lost five out of their last eight games and is dangerously close to becoming a play-in team. If something doesn't change, they will be a play-in team.
The LA Clippers face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. EST on Monday.
