Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers vs Cavaliers
On Sunday afternoon, the LA Clippers have their winning streak tested again as they face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers for the final time this season.
The two teams faced off earlier in March in a game that surprisingly saw the Clippers win 132-119. It was a rare battle of two fully healthy teams facing off in a marquee match. Unfortunately, that won't be the case in the rematch between the Clippers and the Cavaliers.
The LA Clippers listed Kawhi Leonard as out due to right knee injury management against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Leonard will not be playing due to the fact that it's the second night of a back-to-back for the Clippers. In LA's final nine games of the season, they play three sets of back-to-backs. It's an interesting move by the Clippers because they'll be saving Leonard for the Orlando Magic game instead of the better Cleveland Cavaliers team.
Leonard started the season slow after returning from injury, but he's been fantastic in the month of March. In the last five games, Leonard has averaged 27.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 61/60/96 shooting from the field.
Without Leonard, it's going to be a really uphill battle against a healthy Cleveland Cavaliers team. Crazier things have happended recently, as the Cavaliers just lost to the Detroit Pistons without Cade Cunningham.
The LA Clippers face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.
