Brooklyn Nets Sign Former All-American Player Before Clippers Game
The Brooklyn Nets are no doubt in a full rebuild, especially after the team traded away Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith earlier in the season to add more draft capital. However, they still have a long way to go before they can compete among the best in the Eastern Conference.
On Friday night, the Nets welcome the Los Angeles Clippers to town in a must-win game for the Clippers to avoid the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. With there still time left in the season for teams to add players and test their value, the Nets have decided to bring in a G League star and former All-American to a multi-year deal.
The Nets have signed former Gonzaga Bulldogs star Drew Timme to a contract, with the terms reported to be two years according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Timme has been playing outstanding basketball as of late with the Long Island Nets, as he scored 50 points in a recent game against the Motor City Cruise.
Before becoming a star in the G League, Timme was one of the top collegiate players for Gonzaga for several seasons. He earned All-American honors in each of his last three seasons, averaging 21.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in his senior season. Timme went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Timme is available for the Nets against the Clippers and will have eight more games remaining in the season to make his mark in the NBA.
Related Articles
LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
NBA Legend Makes Intriguing Kawhi Leonard, Warriors Statement