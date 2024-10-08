Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers-Nets
The LA Clippers are 0-1 in the NBA preseason. Dropping their first game to the Golden State Warriors in Hawaii, the Clippers will host the Brooklyn Nets at Frontwave Arena on Tuesday.
This brand new arena is where the recently rebranded San Diego Clippers (LA’s G League affiliate) will play their home games. LA and Brooklyn will tip-off at 7:30 PM PT for this preseason contest.
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has yet to participate in training camp as he works on strengthening his right knee. Head coach Ty Lue told reporters on Monday that Leonard was again limited to strengthening his knee as the team hosted their first official practice at Intuit Dome.
Leonard has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Nets, along with center Mo Bamba. This is the second-straight preseason game Leonard has missed.
Speaking with reporters in Hawaii, Leonard was asked if he wants to play a preseason game before appearing in regular season action.
“It’s always a build up to playing a game,” Leonard said. “Especially in the position I’m in.”
The Clippers play three more preseason games after Tuesday’s contest against the Nets. One will come in Seattle against the Portland Trail Blazers, and the other two will come at the brand new Intuit Dome.
It remains to be seen if Leonard will play in any preseason action. The two-time Finals MVP played 68 games last season before being limited to just two in the playoffs.
