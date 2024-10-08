All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers-Nets

The LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets are playing an NBA preseason game at Frontwave Arena.

Joey Linn

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The LA Clippers are 0-1 in the NBA preseason. Dropping their first game to the Golden State Warriors in Hawaii, the Clippers will host the Brooklyn Nets at Frontwave Arena on Tuesday.

This brand new arena is where the recently rebranded San Diego Clippers (LA’s G League affiliate) will play their home games. LA and Brooklyn will tip-off at 7:30 PM PT for this preseason contest.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has yet to participate in training camp as he works on strengthening his right knee. Head coach Ty Lue told reporters on Monday that Leonard was again limited to strengthening his knee as the team hosted their first official practice at Intuit Dome.

Leonard has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Nets, along with center Mo Bamba. This is the second-straight preseason game Leonard has missed.

Speaking with reporters in Hawaii, Leonard was asked if he wants to play a preseason game before appearing in regular season action.

“It’s always a build up to playing a game,” Leonard said. “Especially in the position I’m in.”

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during media day at Intuit Dome. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Clippers play three more preseason games after Tuesday’s contest against the Nets. One will come in Seattle against the Portland Trail Blazers, and the other two will come at the brand new Intuit Dome.

It remains to be seen if Leonard will play in any preseason action. The two-time Finals MVP played 68 games last season before being limited to just two in the playoffs.

Related Articles

Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration

Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard

France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News