Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers vs Jazz
After losing three straight disappointing games, the LA Clippers have a chance to finally get back on the right track against the Utah Jazz tonight.
LA has failed to score 100 points in two out of their last three losses, and have been playing their worst basketball of the season in this stretch. Whether it's due to injury or fatigue, the team just doesn't look locked in or focused on the court.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, they'll still be missing their best player in tonight's game. LA has listed Kawhi Leonard as out against the Utah Jazz due to a right knee injury recovery. Leonard still has not played a game with the LA Clippers this season, but he's begun practicing with the team in what is a huge step. He still has not been cleared for contact in the practices but he's run through drills with his teammates and is looking active on the court.
Even without Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers should be able to handle the 5-19 Utah Jazz without an issue. For as unfocused as the Clippers have been playing, tonight's game should be the perfect opportunity to sharpen everything and put down an opponent they're actually supposed to beat. If not, a four-game losing streak awaits them in what will be a huge dip in morale.
The LA Clippers face off against the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. EST tonight.
