Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers vs Mavericks
Will Kawhi Leonard play on a back-to-back for the first-time since March 2024?
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Clippers took the injury-ridden Dallas Mavericks to school en-route to a 114-91 victory.
Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard played just 24 minutes in the lopsided win but was effective, scoring 20 points to go along with six rebounds and a pair of assists.
While struggling with injuries over the past couple of seasons, Leonard has been available on a regular basis over the past few months, which has helped the Clippers' pursuit of reaching the Western Conference's sixth-seed, which would have the team avoid the play-in.
The Clippers have a quick turnaround as they'll host the Mavericks for a second-straight at the Intuit Dome. When asked about his status for Saturday night's contest, Leonard told reporters 'We'll see' regarding his availability for the second leg of the Clippers' back-to-back set against the Mavericks.
Leonard's comments were reflective in his official status as of Saturday afternoon as the club listed the six-time All-Star as questionable for Saturday night's contest.
The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer has been steady when he's been on the court this season, averaging 20.7 points per contest, to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in his 33 appearances.
The Clippers and Mavericks tip-off at 10:30 p.m. EST on Saturday night.