Jason Kidd Addresses Injury in Mavericks vs Clippers Game
The hits just keep on coming for the Dallas Mavericks.
The team entered Friday night's game against the LA Clippers without Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II, and Dante Exum. Then, Klay Thompson ended up exiting the game in the first half because of an illness.
Yet, somehow, it didn't stop there for the Mavericks. Reserve guard Jaden Hardy suffered a scary-looking ankle injury in the second half, and he had to be helped off the court.
At no point did it look like Hardy was able to put any weight on his own foot, which didn't look like a good sign. He played 29 minutes before having to leave the game, putting up 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals.
After the game Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd addressed Hardy's scary injury.
"It’s tough because he’s trending in the right direction," Kidd said. "He was one of the guys that was scoring the ball for us tonight and unfortunately twisted his ankle there late and so hopefully it’s not too bad.”
The Dallas Mavericks face off against the LA Clippers again on the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday night. One would easily have to imagine that Hardy won't be available for that game. However, one would assume Anthony Davis would be available after missing Friday night's game.
