Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Mavericks-Clippers
The Dallas Mavericks face off against the LA Clippers in a rematch and second night of a back-to-back on Saturday night.
After missing Friday's game, the Mavericks could get a boost to their front court with the return of Anthony Davis.
Dallas is listing Davis as probable for Saturday's showdown.
Davis missed Friday's game against the Clippers, a 114-91 drubbing by Los Angeles, with abductor injury management
The Clippers were led by Kawhi Leonard, who finished with 20 points, two assists, and six rebounds in Friday's victory. James Harden had 13 points and five assists. Big man Ivica Zubac secured a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
With Davis out of the lineup for the Mavericks, Naji Marshall led the team in scoring with 22 points. Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in with 18 points.
Along with Davis, the Mavericks were missing Derrick Lively II. He is also listed as probable for Saturday's game. Klay Thompson, who only played 12 minutes on Friday due to illness, was not on the injury report.
The Mavericks are 5-1 when Davis starts since he was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Luka Doncic blockbuster. They are currently ninth in the Western Conference.
The Clippers have won three straight and five of their last six to put themselves into a more favorable playoff position down the stretch. They currently sit seventh in the West but are tied in the loss column with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are sixth.