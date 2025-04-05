Klay Thompson Ruled Out in Clippers-Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks were already shorthanded as they faced off against the LA Clippers on Friday night, playing without Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and a slew of other players.
As the game progressed, however, the team ended up even more shorthanded as they entered the second half.
The Mavericks ruled out Klay Thompson in the second half of the game due to an illness. It wasn't revealed what kind of sickness Thompson was ruled out with, but it was bad enough to keep him out of the second half.
Through 68 games this season, Thompson has averaged 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 41/39/91 shooting from the field. It's been a very rough season for Thompson when considering how it's gone for the Mavericks after trading away Luka Doncic.
When Thompson left the Golden State Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks, he was expecting to join a championship-contending team that was just in the NBA Finals last season. Instead, he joins a Mavericks team that still does not have a winning record and is in the 10th seed.
To make matters worse for Thompson, he's signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the Mavericks. While the team may not be good this season, they still have a chance of being competitive next season as Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving return from injury. However, both players will be a year older and more injury-prone.
