Kawhi Leonard's Resurfaced Lakers Demands Show Concerning Look Amid Investigation
The events surrounding Kawhi Leonard's 2019 free agency and the dealings that went along with it have resurfaced recently.
Due to the ongoing investigation by the NBA into the Los Angeles Clippers, many new reports and old reports have come under renewed scrutiny.
In 2019, there was an initial investigation by the league, started by allegations of improper benefits being offered to Kawhi Leonard and his team.
While there was no evidence of any wrongdoing, a lawsuit filed in December of 2020 by Johnny Wilkes, who was claiming to be a friend of Leonard's uncle Dennis Robertson, alleged that he was promised $2.5 million by then-Clippers consultant Jerry West.
West denied the allegations, and nothing came of it.
With the new investigation into the more serious matter of cap circumvention by the Clippers coming to light, reports from 2019 have now started to pop up to back up the most recent allegations.
The Lakers Laughed at Kawhi's Team
The drama between the Lakers and Clippers in the summer of 2019 will always be one of the biggest free agency stories in NBA history.
According to a new report by The Athletic, "Leonard didn’t just want a max deal. He wanted unlimited access to a private plane, a house and guaranteed off-court earnings from endorsements...He also wanted a slice of the team itself — just like the Lakers had given Magic Johnson 25 years earlier after HIV forced him into early retirement."
"The Lakers repeatedly informed Robertson that his requests violated the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement. Outside of the negotiations, team sources said, the Lakers laughed at Robertson’s audacity. And to Robertson himself, team president Jeanie Buss underscored the outrageousness of the requests by saying he should attempt to get other teams to agree to his terms in writing," the report said.
What Was the Outcome?
The Los Angeles Lakers, loaded up with their superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, were widely considered to be the frontrunners for Leonard throughout free agency.
With Robertson making a series of insane demands on behalf of Leonard, the Lakers did not take it seriously, which gave the Clippers the opportunity to make their pitch.
The Clippers were willing to give Leonard a max contract and pair him with another superstar, which they did, acquiring Paul George in a mega-deal that included now-superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
On July 6th, Leonard officially signed with the Clippers, elevating them to being one of the top title contenders and dealing a significant blow to the Lakers hopes of winning a title.
Of course, the Lakers went on to win the 2020 NBA title, and Leonard's rollercoaster of a tenure with the Clippers continues on, with new allegations now surrounding him and the team.
With no conclusion for the NBA's investigation expected any time soon, more information should be coming out across the season.
