Kawhi Leonard's Updated Status for Clippers-Nuggets
The LA Clippers are facing the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Wednesday night. Star forward Kawhi Leonard made his season debut against the Atlanta Hawks on January 4, and was also available for LA’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.
On a minutes restriction that looks to be right around 20 per contest, Leonard did not play in the fourth quarter of either game. Clippers head coach Ty Lue said the team will treat this as a preseason for Leonard, ramping him up slowly before he reaches his usual minutes per game.
While Leonard was not on the initial injury report for Wednesday’s contest against the Nuggets, he has since been downgraded to out for personal reasons.
Minutes before the Clippers ruled Leonard out, NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed he is stepping away from the team to be with family affected by the fires in Los Angeles. Leonard is a Southern California native, and has a lot of family in the area.
Via Haynes: “Sources: Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is stepping away from the team to be with family who were forced to evacuate due to the Los Angeles-area wildfires.”
This is a very hard time for Los Angeles and those who have family in the area. The Clippers will give Leonard all the time he needs to be with family.
