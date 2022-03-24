Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Says Dirk Nowitzki is Greatest Big Man Shooter Ever

Getty Images

As Karl Anthony-Towns continues to reach new heights, some have crowned him the greatest big man shooter of all-time. Having just won the NBA's three-point contest, KAT believes he has earned that title. While Kevin Durant respects Towns and what he's done, he can't support that argument.

"[Dirk's the] greatest big man shooter of all time. Although I respect KAT... but for KAT to say that, come on," Durant said. When asked if he himself belongs in that conversation, Durant clarified that he's not a big. While he could maybe enter that conversation on a technicality, strictly because of his height, Durant doesn't believe he qualifies.

Karl Anthony-Towns is incredible, and while his percentages from keep are better than Dirk's were, the overall shooting prowess of Nowitzki gets him the nod in Kevin Durant's book. While there are no stated parameters and qualifications for this debate, what Dirk was able to accomplish in terms of winning a championship is also something that has to be considered as well.

Karl Anthony-Towns is still young, and his trajectory is remarkable, so he can't be ruled out of this discussion yet; however, according to Durant, he should not be giving himself that crown. It is always interesting to hear the takes of current NBA players, and how they view their peers relative to all-time greats. It is clear that KD respects KAT, but he is not yet ready to give him the title of greatest big man shooter ever.

