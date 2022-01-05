Skip to main content
    Kevin Garnett Calls Steph Curry 'The Michael Jordan' of This Era

    Gregory Shamus | Credit: Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball in ways that no other player has. Recently breaking the NBA's all-time record for most career three-pointers, Curry stands alone as the game's greatest shooter. Along with his three championships, two MVP awards, and seven All-NBA appearances, Curry is still drawing praise from greats of the past. One of the most recent instances of this, came when NBA legend Kevin Garnett compared Steph Curry to Michael Jordan.

    On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Baxter Holmes put out an article on Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins. The article included a quote from Kevin Garnett, who claimed Wiggins is playing with the "Michael Jordan of his era." The full quote from Garnett read, "He's playing with the Michael Jordan of his era," Garnett said of Wiggins' opportunity to play alongside Steph Curry. "The knowledge that he takes not just from Steve Kerr and that coaching staff but that pedigree of excellence that they push around there in Golden State -- you can't come in there and be less than. Those are champions in there. Those guys have won together. They've been in the grit. They've been in the foxhole together. I think it motivates him."

    This isn't the first time Kevin Garnett has used the Michael Jordan comparison for Steph Curry, because back in 2015, Garnett said "Like Michael Jordan was a whole other thing, [Steph Curry] is his own thing. It's beautiful for basketball."

    As it pertains to Andrew Wiggins, he having a career year in Golden State, and has played a big role in their success thus far. According to his former teammate Kevin Garnett, Wiggins is motivated by the opportunity to play alongside Steph Curry, who Garnett calls the "Michael Jordan" of this era.

