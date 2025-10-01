Key Clippers Guard Shares Positive News on Scary Hamstring Injury
Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is no stranger to leg injuries. During the later stages of Bogdanovic's tenure with the Atlanta Hawks, his hamstring injury completely hampered his ability on the court.
During Bogdanovic's final season with the Hawks, he averaged a career low 10.0 points on 37/30/88 shooting from the field. That's why when Bogdanovic suffered a hamstring injury during the 2025 EuroBasket, Clipper fans felt a wave of anxiety.
While Bogdanovic's injury seemed to be somewhat serious when it was initially announced, his most recent comments should give fans some much-needed optimism.
What is the Severity of Bogdanovic's Injury?
Bogdanovic's participation in EuroBasket 2025 with the Serbian National Team was cut short due to a concerning hamstring injury.
It was reported that he suffered a torn hamstring, which forced him to miss the rest of the tournament to head back to the United States for treatment with the Clippers' medical staff. The LA Clippers guard was a crucial member of the Serbian team.
On the second day of Clippers training camp, Bogdanovic commented on how he feels weeks after the injury.
“I think it wasn't as big of an issue. It scared me at the beginning like everything else. With a partially ruptured tendon, you never know how partially ruptured it is. It could take anywhere from 4-6 weeks of recovery. I'm in week 5 and I feel good. I've been playing with the guys in limited amounts of minutes," Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reported.
Where Does Bogdanovic Fit?
With added depth in the offseason, it is safe to assume that Bogdan Bogdanovic's role will be much less than what he had to take on in the 2024-2025 season with the Clippers.
Last season with the Clippers, Bogdanovic averaged 11.4 points, 3.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds on 47/43/88 shooting from the field. Despite struggling with the Hawks, it seemed like Bogdanovic's hamstring didn't bother him too much in LA.
Even though Bogdanovic's offensive skills are highly regarded by the front office, the increased competition for minutes could impact his statistical output.
His health will be the key factor of his impact on the team, and with only so many minutes to go around, the verdict is out on the veteran guard.
If the team truly does want to limit James Harden's minutes and evenly distribute the load on some high-minute players, then Bogdanovic could see a longer leash as the season moves along.