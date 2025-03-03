Key Starter Ruled OUT in Lakers-Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers returned to their former home, the crypto.com Arena, on Friday night for a cross-town matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Formerly known as Staples Center, the Clippers called the venue home for 25 seasons. Unfortunately, their homecoming party was ruined, but a shot for redemption was available on Sunday.
As the Lakers already hold the regular season series lead at 2-1, the Clippers look to even it up on Sunday. They got a big boost to their lineup with the return of leading scorer Norman Powell, who hadn't appeared for them since the All-Star break. Bad news again for the Clippers, as it's been revealed his night is over.
After suffering a hamstring injury, Norman Powell was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest. He exits after logging nine minutes and putting up four points and one steal.
It's been an unfortunate stretch for Powell lately. He was snubbed from his first All-Star appearance despite leading the Clippers in scoring and being a Top 20 scorer in the NBA. On top of that, he's now found himself battling injuries, and the Clippers are in jeopardy of falling into the play-in tournament seeding.
As for offensive production, the Clippers will continue to look to their veterans James Harden and Kawhi Leonard to carry the load. Regardless, a tough blow to Powell, who hasn't been the luckiest as of late.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade