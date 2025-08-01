Klutch Sports Clarifies LeBron James Photo at Clippers Facility
The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers have had a budding in-city rivalry for years. While the Clippers' move to the Intuit Dome to have their own arena certainly helped as the two teams stopped sharing Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena), it has recently caused some confusion.
Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is dealing with an interesting situation this offseason, as many have expected his time with the franchise to be nearing its end. James opted into his player option for the 2025-26 season rather than sign a contract extension, so many are expecting the 40-year-old star to either request a trade or play out the final year of his deal before finding a new team.
Of course, retirement for James will always be on the table, but many fans would be interested in seeing him experiment with a new team. One of those teams mentioned in the potential LeBron James sweepstakes has been, of course, the Clippers. And, a recent post from James only fueled those talks.
LeBron James training at Clippers facility
James posted a picture on Instagram that showed him working out, but with a Clippers logo in the background.
Via LeBron James: "Say whatever you want but you damn sure won't be able to say I didn't put in the WORK!! 👑 . We'll see what happens when I no longer exist. Man F this Shhhhhh."
Of course, many were quick to point out that this is simply the Clippers' old practice facility before they moved to the Intuit Dome, meaning there is no real connection to the James-Clippers rumors.
Klutch Sports, James' agency, also made sure to clear the air on why James was practicing in front of a Clippers logo, via For The Win's Bryan Kalbrosky.
"Klutch Sports Group confirmed to For The Win this photograph was actually taken at their offices in Playa Vista. When the Clippers moved into their new arena, it included an 85,000 square foot practice facility. That means that they no longer needed the smaller Honey Training Center," Kalbrosky wrote.
"Klutch now uses the facility for its players to train in Los Angeles, so LeBron is just working out at his agency's office and there is nothing to see here. They simply just have not yet switched out the branding."
Regardless of the reasoning behind it, James posting a picture with the Clippers logo in the background was due to stir the pot a bit, especially with the rumors swirling of him leaving the Lakers.