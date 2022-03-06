Kyrie Irving Blasts Celtics Fans, Calls Them a 'Scorned Girlfriend'

The Brooklyn Nets were unable to pick up a win against the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, falling below .500 in what has been a disastrous stretch of basketball for them. Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving played in this game, with Kyrie being relentlessly booed throughout its entirety. After the game, he fired back at the Celtics faithful who booed him all game.

“It’s like a scorned girlfriend, asking for an explanation why I left but still wanting a text back,” Irving said. There is of course history between Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics, dating back to the two seasons he played there, making a vow to re-sign that was ultimately never fulfilled.

Since then, the fans in Boston have booed him relentlessly, and they were able to do so in a win on Sunday. While eventually finding his shot in the 4th quarter, Irving did struggle for his standards throughout most of the game. His scoring run in the final frame was too little too late, as the Nets were unable to overcome 54 points from Jayson Tatum.

This loss will almost certainly slam the door on Brooklyn’s hopes to catch Boston in the standings, as they will now turn their focus to the three other teams ahead of them. A play-in finish for the Nets seems increasingly likely; however, they have a lot to play for considering the drastic difference between finishing 8th or 9th. This loss hurts, but there is time for them to turn things around.

