Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving Blasts Celtics Fans, Calls Them a 'Scorned Girlfriend'

Kyrie Irving Blasts Celtics Fans, Calls Them a 'Scorned Girlfriend'

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving fired back at the Boston Celtics fans who booed him

Andy Lyons | Credit: Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving fired back at the Boston Celtics fans who booed him

The Brooklyn Nets were unable to pick up a win against the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, falling below .500 in what has been a disastrous stretch of basketball for them. Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving played in this game, with Kyrie being relentlessly booed throughout its entirety. After the game, he fired back at the Celtics faithful who booed him all game.

“It’s like a scorned girlfriend, asking for an explanation why I left but still wanting a text back,” Irving said. There is of course history between Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics, dating back to the two seasons he played there, making a vow to re-sign that was ultimately never fulfilled.

Since then, the fans in Boston have booed him relentlessly, and they were able to do so in a win on Sunday. While eventually finding his shot in the 4th quarter, Irving did struggle for his standards throughout most of the game. His scoring run in the final frame was too little too late, as the Nets were unable to overcome 54 points from Jayson Tatum.

Read More

This loss will almost certainly slam the door on Brooklyn’s hopes to catch Boston in the standings, as they will now turn their focus to the three other teams ahead of them. A play-in finish for the Nets seems increasingly likely; however, they have a lot to play for considering the drastic difference between finishing 8th or 9th. This loss hurts, but there is time for them to turn things around.

Steph Curry Reacts to LeBron James' 56-Point Game

Steph Curry Shares Heartfelt Message For Draymond Green

Shaq Blasts Lakers for not Being Upset About Losing to Clippers

kyrie-irving-in-indiana
News

Kyrie Irving Blasts Celtics Fans, Calls Them a 'Scorned Girlfriend'

By Joey Linn33 seconds ago
USATSI_17841601_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins Out Against Nuggets

By Farbod Esnaashari52 minutes ago
curry-thompson-wiggins-among-warriors-sitting-vs
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Struggles

By Joey Linn16 hours ago
LeBron-James-Steph-Curry-Getty-1238964092_0
News

Steph Curry Reacts to LeBron James' 56-Point Game

By Joey Linn16 hours ago
1235738102.0
News

Steph Curry Shares Heartfelt Message For Draymond Green

By Joey Linn23 hours ago
USATSI_17784629_168390270_lowres
News

Reggie Jackson Giving Clippers Fans Peanut Butter & Jelly Bites Every Home Game

By Farbod Esnaashari23 hours ago
paul-george-practice
News

Injury Update on Paul George

By Joey LinnMar 5, 2022
http---hoopshabit.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2017-07-1367457228
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Win Over Chicago Bulls

By Joey LinnMar 5, 2022