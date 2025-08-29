LA Clippers Give Six-Foot-Nine Big Man Chance to Join NBA
The LA Clippers have put together a core group of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Bradley Beal, Ivica Zubac, John Collins, Brook Lopez, Chris Paul, and more key role players as they look to build a championship contender for the 2025-26 season.
To help the Clippers gear up for their optimistic 2025-26 season, the team is bringing in some fresh legs for training camp.
Clippers sign undrafted rookie
NBA insider Michael Scotto reported on Friday that the Clippers are signing Zach Freemantle, an undrafted rookie out of Xavier University.
"The Los Angeles Clippers and Zach Freemantle have agreed to a deal, sources told @hoopshype," Scotto posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Freemantle was a two-time All-Big East Team selection at Xavier. He averaged 16.8 points last season for the Musketeers and was selected to the Portsmouth Invitational All-Tournament Team."
Freemantle, 24, played five seasons at Xavier, although he was enrolled for six years. After missing the entire 2023-24 season with an injury, Freemantle bounced back to have the best year of his career. In the 2024-25 season, Freemantle averaged 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 51.7% from the field and 30.0% from three-point range.
Freemantle was ultimately selected to an All-Big East team twice in his five-year career, and even led the conference in rebounds per game (8.9) as a sophomore.
Freemantle is a 6-foot-9 big man and was picked up by the Orlando Magic after going undrafted to play in the NBA Summer League. Through three appearances in Las Vegas, Freemantle averaged 6.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in just 11.0 minutes per game, but likely deserved more of an opportunity than that.
The 24-year-old big man certainly has some flaws in his game, and while he is a bit undersized for his position, he makes up for it with his strength and athleticism. Freemantle has also shown glimpses of being able to step behind the three-point line and knock down some shots from deep, but he is much more effective in the interior.
Freemantle's shot in the NBA
The Clippers are doing their part by giving Freemantle a chance in an NBA training camp, but now it is up to the rookie big man to prove himself. Freemantle will certainly need to prove that he can knock down shots from deep at a more efficient rate and will have to show more promise as an on-ball defender on the perimeter, but ultimately, his hustle will give him a chance during LA's camp.