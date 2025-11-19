5 Realistic Trade Targets to Save Clippers' Season

The Los Angeles Clippers are in the midst of a disastrous season and will require a massive turnaround to have a chance at the deep postseason run they were dreaming of before the season. Sitting at 4-10 in a loaded Western Conference, the Clippers need to start trending in the right direction right away before they are in a hole too big to dig themselves out of. To do this, they may need to shuffle things around in the roster, including pulling off a major trade to give themselves a boost.

Unfortunately, the Clippers aren't necessarily loaded with assets. They can trade a 2031 first-round pick and add a few more pick swaps in addition to matching salary. Because they are hard-capped at the first apron, they are also limited in what they can get back. They will almost certainly need to take back less in salary than they give out in a trade, restricting who they could realistically get in a trade.

At the same time, there are still some quality rotation players that the Clippers could acquire in-season who could help turn things around. Let's look at the five most realistic options.

Zach LaVine

The Kings are struggling and will likely pivot. The Clippers have a massive hole at shooting guard. Due to his high salary, LaVine wouldn't require a haul in a trade.

LA could acquire LaVine with a trade package consisting of John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn, and a 2031 first-round pick. 30-year-old former All-Star makes $47.5 million, so he would complicate the Clippers' long-term salary structure, but it could be a short-term move to give this team one last chance to contend.

Ben Mathurin

It is a consolidation season for the Indiana Pacers, who currently have the worst record in the NBA. They are just waiting around for Tyrese Haliburton's return for next season. Ben Mathurin is on an expiring contract, and the Pacers will understandably be reluctant to give him a contract extension before seeing what the team looks like when Haliburton is back.

Mathurin would bring much-needed youth, athleticism, and upside to the Clippers. He may require the unprotected 2031 first-round pick and multiple pick swaps, in addition to Derrick Jones Jr.'s salary, but it would be a worthy flyer if they can convince the Pacers to let him walk.

Daniel Gafford

Gafford can't be traded until after December 15, after his extension with the Mavs in the offseason. But Dallas isn't going anywhere, and they have an embarrassment of riches in the frontcourt.

Center isn't a high priority for the Clippers, but Gafford would be such a big upgrade over Brook Lopez that it's worth considering. Gafford could be acquired for Lopez, Kris Dunn, and a first-round pick, and give the Clippers high-level center play for 15-20 minutes per game behind Ivica Zubac.

Herb Jones

Jones can only be traded after January 14, but the New Orleans Pelicans should be interested in such a move since they aren't going anywhere this season. Stuck at the bottom of the Western Conference, the Pelicans would be wise to move their veterans with trade value, including Jones.

The veteran wing would be the defensive stalwart that the Clippers desperately need. One of the best perimeter defenders in the league, Jones has also improved as a shooter over the years, giving the Clippers a high-level three-and-D starter. Bogdanovic, an unprotected first-round pick, and a pick swap could get it done for the Clippers.

Michael Porter Jr.

Since getting traded to the Nets in the offseason, Michael Porter Jr. has been an afterthought in NBA circles, but he has been quietly putting up numbers in Brooklyn. A lethal three-point shooter with great positional size, MPJ is the elite off-ball offensive threat that the Clippers don't have in the rotation.

He is obviously overpaid, making $38.3 million this season. However, the Clippers have plenty of negative-value contracts on their books. By putting Bogdanovic and John Collins in the trade, the Clippers could bring Porter to Los Angeles.

