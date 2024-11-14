LA Clippers Head Coach Makes Kawhi Leonard Injury Announcement
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has missed the team’s first 12 games due to right knee injury recovery. The injury timeline for Leonard has been well documented at this point, as swelling in his surgically repaired right knee has kept him sidelined since Game 4 of last year’s opening round playoff series.
Suffering a setback during Team USA camp in Las Vegas, Leonard was removed from the Paris Olympics roster before the eventual gold medalists played a game. Now four months later, the star forward remains sidelined.
Speaking with reporters ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Rockets, Clippers head coach Ty Lue announced that Leonard will be out at least the next week.
“He’s progressing,” Lue said. “He’s gonna be out for this next week is all I can tell you.”
This week-to-week approach has been standard for Lue and the Clippers when it comes to providing updates on Leonard’s injury recovery. While the Clippers have been criticized for their lack of communication regarding Leonard’s injuries in previous seasons, this year is much different, because there really is no sense from the team on when exactly he will be back.
For now, Lue continues to announce on a weekly basis that Leonard will remain out. It isn’t much, but it at least removes the need for a game-to-game discussion about the star forward and his injury absence.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade