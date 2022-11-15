LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Revealed

Opponents in the first round of the playoffs in both 2020 and 2021, the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks know each other very well. Those playoff matchups were very tightly contested, and while the Clippers survived both times, superstar guard Luka Doncic pushed them to the limits.

With the Clippers not in the playoffs last season, Doncic and the Mavericks finally broke through the first round, and made a great run to the Western Conference Finals. The team hopes to build off that this year, and potentially compete for a championship. The Clippers also have championship aspirations, but will need health to permit, as they are already dealing with injury issues at this early stage in the year.

As for this matchup, the injury report is not too extensive for either side. The Clippers will once again be without Kawhi Leonard, as the star forward is still working his way back from knee tightness. As for now, the Mavericks will be without only Davis Bertans. The only other confirmed absences on both sides are their G-League assignment players. Reggie Bullock is also listed on the injury report for Dallas, but he is questionable with a neck strain.

With both sides mostly healthy, aside from the absence of Kawhi Leonard, this should be an exciting matchup between two teams with high hopes for this season. The Clippers and Mavericks are set to tip-off at 5:30 PM PST in Dallas.

