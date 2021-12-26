LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

The LA Clippers announced on Christmas that All-Star forward Paul George had torn a ligament in his elbow. With the team set to reevaluate PG in about a month, the Clippers will have to find a way to win games without both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Their first test with this new obstacle will be the Denver Nuggets.

While hit hard by injuries themselves, the Nuggets will have by far the best player on the floor in this game. The 2021 MVP Nikola Jokic is off to another MVP-caliber start to this season. The big man is averaging 25.9 PPG, 13.5 RPG, and 7.2 APG. He is doing it on a ridiculous 57.5% from the field. If the season were to end today, Jokic would become the first player in NBA history to average 25/13/7 in a season. To do so with the efficiency he is currently putting up, is simply unreal.

As great as Jokic has been this season, the Denver Nuggets have been unable to provide him with a consistent co-star. With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. sidelined with injuries, Denver's second-leading scorer this season has been Will Barton, at just 15.1 PPG. While Barton has been solid, he does not provide enough production as a second-leading scorer, especially relative to the duos and trios that exist in the Western Conference. This lack of consistency alongside Jokic has led to just a 15-16 record for the Denver Nuggets.

At 15-16, the Nuggets trail the Clippers by 1.5 games in the Western Conference. With the Lakers continuously losing, they have fallen below the Nuggets, allowing Denver to maintain sole possession of 6th, despite their losing record. While early in the season, a win against the Clippers would be big for Denver. Recognizing the vulnerability the Clippers have without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, this is an opportunity for Denver to pull within a half game of 5th. For the Clippers, this will be one of many games where their goal is simply just to find a way to win.

Luke Kennard will return to the lineup for the Clippers in this game, after missing the team's last contest with a sore hip. While Kennard will return, the Clippers will still be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Isaiah Hartenstein, Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson, and Jason Preston. With all these absences, the Clippers will have to rely on a combination of young talent and veteran leadership in order to pull out a win against Denver.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (17-15) vs. Denver Nuggets (15-16)

Date: December 26th, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM PST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Broadcast: Bally Sports

Betting Info

Spread: Nuggets -4

Moneyline: Clippers +142, Nuggets -168

Point Total: N/A

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook