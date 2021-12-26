Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info
    Publish date:

    LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    The LA Clippers will host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena
    Author:

    Getty Images

    The LA Clippers will host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena

    The LA Clippers announced on Christmas that All-Star forward Paul George had torn a ligament in his elbow. With the team set to reevaluate PG in about a month, the Clippers will have to find a way to win games without both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Their first test with this new obstacle will be the Denver Nuggets.

    While hit hard by injuries themselves, the Nuggets will have by far the best player on the floor in this game. The 2021 MVP Nikola Jokic is off to another MVP-caliber start to this season. The big man is averaging 25.9 PPG, 13.5 RPG, and 7.2 APG. He is doing it on a ridiculous 57.5% from the field. If the season were to end today, Jokic would become the first player in NBA history to average 25/13/7 in a season. To do so with the efficiency he is currently putting up, is simply unreal.

    As great as Jokic has been this season, the Denver Nuggets have been unable to provide him with a consistent co-star. With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. sidelined with injuries, Denver's second-leading scorer this season has been Will Barton, at just 15.1 PPG. While Barton has been solid, he does not provide enough production as a second-leading scorer, especially relative to the duos and trios that exist in the Western Conference. This lack of consistency alongside Jokic has led to just a 15-16 record for the Denver Nuggets.

    At 15-16, the Nuggets trail the Clippers by 1.5 games in the Western Conference. With the Lakers continuously losing, they have fallen below the Nuggets, allowing Denver to maintain sole possession of 6th, despite their losing record. While early in the season, a win against the Clippers would be big for Denver. Recognizing the vulnerability the Clippers have without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, this is an opportunity for Denver to pull within a half game of 5th. For the Clippers, this will be one of many games where their goal is simply just to find a way to win.

    Luke Kennard will return to the lineup for the Clippers in this game, after missing the team's last contest with a sore hip. While Kennard will return, the Clippers will still be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Isaiah Hartenstein, Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson, and Jason Preston. With all these absences, the Clippers will have to rely on a combination of young talent and veteran leadership in order to pull out a win against Denver.

    How to Watch

    Matchup: LA Clippers (17-15) vs. Denver Nuggets (15-16)

    Read More

    Date: December 26th, 2021

    Time: 6:00 PM PST

    Venue: Crypto.com Arena

    Broadcast: Bally Sports

    Betting Info

    Spread: Nuggets -4

    Moneyline: Clippers +142, Nuggets -168

    Point Total: N/A

    Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

    GettyImages-1228021538
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    49 seconds ago
    1312036057.0
    News

    Report: Clippers Unsure If or When Paul George Will Return From Injury

    13 hours ago
    1359441483.0
    News

    Steve Nash on Kevin Durant's Status Against LA Clippers: 'Too Early to Tell'

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17403503_168390270_lowres
    News

    Paul George Tears Ligament in Elbow, Out At Least 3-4 Weeks

    15 hours ago
    AP20202792811127
    News

    Marcus Morris Reacts to Instagram Post From LeBron James

    Dec 25, 2021
    Steph-Curry-Chris-Paul-Getty-1232835946
    News

    Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Christmas Day Matchup vs. Phoenix Suns

    Dec 25, 2021
    8QlOVeBh
    News

    Clippers Fans Reach Out to Community to Sponsor Christmas Gifts For Family Who Lost Mother to COVID-19

    Dec 24, 2021
    kawhi-leonard-jerry-west-team-usa
    News

    Jerry West Answers Question About Kawhi Leonard Returning From Injury This Season

    Dec 23, 2021