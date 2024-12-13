LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers are taking on the Denver Nuggets in the third meeting between these two teams. The Clippers have won both of the previous games and will be looking to get the third, however, the injury report may have a part to play in the outcome of today's matchup.
The Clippers have seven players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Derrick Jones Jr., Terance Mann, Kobe Brown, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard is progressing however remains out as he recovers from his knee injury, Derrick Jones Jr. is out with a right hamstring strain, Terance Mann is out with a fracture to his left middle finger, Kobe Brown is out as he manages his back injury, Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out on his two-way contract, and P.J. Tucker remains away from the team.
The Nuggets have nine players listed on their report: Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Trey Alexander, Christian Braun, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Dario Saric.
Jamal Murray is questionable with right hamstring inflammation, Aaron Gordon is probable with a right calf strain, Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, Christian Braun is probable with a right quad contusion, Vlatko Cancar is out as he rehabilitates his left knee, PJ Hall is out due to his two-way contract, DaRon Holmes II is out while he repairs his right Achilles tendon, Spencer Jones is out due to his two-way contract, and Dario Saric is out with a left ankle sprain.
The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST.
