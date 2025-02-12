LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers are wrapping up their four-game homestand against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.
This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season, where the Clippers took game one in a tightly contested game ending in a score of 114-110.
Norman Powell led the way for the Clippers totaling 29 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals on 50/50/71 shooting splits. However, the Clippers aren't clicking anywhere near the level that they were in late December.
The Clippers have three players listed on their injury report: Ben Simmons, Drew Eubanks, and Trentyn Flowers.
Ben Simmons is OUT as he is reconditioning to return to competition shape.
Drew Eubanks is out with a left ankle sprain and Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way G League contract. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are both listed as available.
The Grizzlies have five players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Vince Williams Jr., Marvin Bagley III, Johnny Davis, and Cam Spencer.
Ja Morant is questionable with right knee soreness.
Vince Williams Jr. is questionable with left knee soreness, Marvin Bagley III is out with a right ankle distal syndesmosis sprain, Johnny Davis is out due to not being with the team, and Cam Spencer is out with left thumb surgery recovery.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies will face off Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.
