LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers have returned home from their two-game road trip, and will be taking on a Utah Jazz team that has surprised the NBA so far this season. After trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Utah had seemingly entered an immediate rebuild that would result in a free fall to the bottom of the Western Conference. While that still may happen this season, they are currently 7-3, which is good for 2nd in the West.

Utah is filled with players that have both confidence and freedom, which is a dangerous combo. The Clippers will have to bring an appropriate level of focus for this matchup, and they will have to do so shorthanded.

For the Clippers, they will be without Kawhi Leonard and Luke Kennard. Leonard is still dealing with knee tightness, and Kennard exited last game with chest discomfort that will keep him out of this contest as well. In addition to Leonard and Kennard, the Clippers will also be without Moussa Diabate and Jason Preston, as the two rookies are on G-League assignments. Robert Covington, who had been in health and safety protocols, is listed as questionable.

For the Jazz, their injury report is light, as the only absences are Leandro Bolmaro, Johnny Juzang, and Micah Potter.

In a game that looked like a free win before the season started, the Clippers will have their hands full with a surging Utah Jazz team.

