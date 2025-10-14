LA Clippers Waive Promising Player Before Kings Game
The Los Angeles Clippers are 1-1 through their preseason schedule so far, most recently suffering a loss to the Denver Nuggets in a rematch of the Western Conference Quarterfinals, where Denver got the best of them in the seven-game series. While the Clippers made some major moves this offseason, the team has yet to be fully available this preseason.
With that being said, it's opened up minutes for younger players on the team, as preseason does, with Jordan Miller, Jason Preston, and Kobe Brown among those getting looks. Another one of those players is Trentyn Flowers, who was on the receiving end of some surprising news to Clippers fans.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Clippers are waiving the 20-year-old forward, who was holding one of the team's three two-way roster spots. Coming off a strong season in the G League last season, where he averaged 17.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, letting go of a talent like such seems like an interesting decision.
The Clippers still have Jordan Miller and second-round pick Kobe Sanders occupying their other two-way roster spot, as the team could look to add either a ball-handling guard or big man to diversify their two-way options. TyTy Washington Jr. could be an option to take that two-way spot, who was just recently signed to the team's 21-man roster for the preseason.
What's Next For Flowers?
As mentioned, it was a strong campaign in the G League last season for Flowers, who converted on 38.5% of his threes as a 6-foot-9 wing. While he didn't appear in the Clippers' loss against the Nuggets, he did play 17 minutes and score 10 points in their preseason opener against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.
Even though there are still teams out there with two-way roster spots open, those are currently being competed for during training camp. Unless a team is willing to jump the gun and sign Flowers to a two-way deal, his immediate future could be uncertain.
Additionally, even though being waived isn't the best situation for Flowers, he could very well end up on a team that could benefit more from his services than the Clippers. A team that has been known as of late to prioritize veterans over young players, there was a lot of depth ahead of Flowers that would've limited any potential playing time on the court.
With Flowers now waived, the team pivots its attention to Wednesday's preseason contest against the Sacramento Kings.