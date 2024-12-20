Lakers, Clippers Reportedly in Market to Trade for New Center
Ever since losing Isaiah Hartenstein in the 2023 NBA season, the LA Clippers have desperately been looking for a backup center that could replace Ivica Zubac in moments when he's not available. It seemed like they had found that option in Mo Bamba, but according to the latest reports, that may not be the case.
According to the latest report from NBA insider Jake Fischer, both the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are in the market for a center. Here is the excerpt from Fischer's article.
"The Lakers' interest in acquiring a center has been well-documented," Fischer said. "Clippers coach Tyronn Lue has long desired a switchable reserve to complement Ivica Zubac, league sources say. Milwaukee has made calls to explore ways to add more of a lob threat to complement Brook Lopez, according to league sources, while the Bucks' incumbent center has generated no shortage of trade interest since last summer."
Through 13 games this season, Mo Bamba is averaging 4.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on 43/25/69 shooting from the field. While he's been serviceable for the Clippers, he hasn't had Isaiah Hartenstein levels of production.
The Los Angeles Lakers have been reportedly targeting Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas, and in all honesty, he could be the perfect fit for the Clippers as well. He's capable of playing both a starting center and backup center and could be the perfect switchable big man for Ivica Zubac.
The LA Clippers face off against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.
