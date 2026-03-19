Clippers' Playoff Odds Take a Big Hit After Disappointing Losing Streak

The Los Angeles Clippers have suffered three consecutive losses after a tough 124-109 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. After LA got off to a red-hot start in the first quarter, the Pelicans' 36-point third quarter helped propel them to a win.

The first game of this losing streak arrived in the fashion of an inexplicable loss to the Sacramento Kings, followed by a narrow loss to the San Antonio Spurs. On top of that, Kawhi Leonard is dealing with an ankle injury and is likely not at 100 percent. He was seen wincing at various points of the game when running up and down the court.

LA has played a lot of games in March, with back-to-backs in each of the first three weeks. It appears the uphill schedule is catching up to the Clippers, but two of the three losses are inexcusable.

Where Do the Clippers Stand in the Western Conference?

With the loss to the Pelicans, LA drops below .500 once again with a 34-35 record. They currently hold the eighth seed, sitting five games behind the Phoenix Suns. This losing streak certainly puts them in the play-in tournament, but the teams behind the Clippers are making up ground.

The ninth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers are only a half-game behind LA, while the Golden State Warriors are one game back with a 33-36 record. The Clippers had an opportunity to pull away with the injury to Steph Curry, but have failed to do so.

Now, the goal is to stay in the 7/8 seed for the play-in tournament. LA would only have to win one game to advance to the playoffs, and if they lost, they would still have another chance to get in. The Clippers must get back on track as the regular season comes to a close.

Who Will Step Up for the Clippers?

As long as Leonard is healthy, LA will continue to lean on him to be the primary scorer. However, Darius Garland staying on the court is just as important. Since joining the Clippers, he has sat out front ends of back-to-back contests, but played 29 minutes in Wednesday's loss to New Orleans.

Garland has seen a heavy dosage of shot attempts, but his three-point shooting has been critical for head coach Ty Lue. If LA has any chance of making a run, it starts and ends with their point guard. Jordan Miller has continued to be a welcome surprise off the bench, providing 22 points against the Spurs.

The Clippers have the fourth-easiest remaining strength of schedule, according to Tankathon. In March, they'll play the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, and the Milwaukee Bucks twice, all of which have bottom-10 records in the league. LA also has an important matchup with Portland on March 31st.

However, if that game is going to have any significance, the Clippers have to start winning games and create some momentum before the final month of the regular season.