Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Makes Clippers-Nuggets Playoff Prediction
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers are set to clash in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs in one of the most anticipated series of the playoffs.
Both teams finished with identical 50-32 records, but the Nuggets will have home court advantage as the four seed due to the tiebreaker.
Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Famer Ervin "Magic" Johnson said about the series, "Basketball fans, buckle up for the West. The Nuggets vs. Clippers will be a 7-game thriller! I can’t pick a winner but I think the Clippers finished the season playing their best basketball!"
The Clippers finished the season on an eight-game win streak, including an OT thriller against the Golden State Warriors on the final day of the season to secure the fifth seed. Since March 5th, the Clippers have gone 18-3 with two of their three losses coming to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Nuggets closed on a three-game win stream after firing head coach Michael Malone. Malone's dismissal came following a four-game losing streak. David Adelman took over as head coach for the team, leading them to wins over the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, and Houston Rockets to secure the fourth seed in the West.
The Nuggets and Clippers split the season series, with each team winning two games. Kawhi Leonard did not play in any of the four meetings.
Game One between the Nuggets and Clippers takes place on Saturday, April 19.