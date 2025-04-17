Nuggets Coach Compares James Harden to NFL Legends
The four-five matchup in the Western Conference playoffs is set, with the Denver Nuggets matching up against the Los Angeles Clippers. After being in jeopardy of falling into the play-in tournament, the Clippers ended the regular season tied for the longest winning streak at eight games. Now, the two sides will meet in the playoffs after splitting the regular season series two games each.
While Kawhi Leonard's recent play after returning from injury has been a major factor in the success for the Clippers, veteran guard James Harden might've played himself into All-NBA discussions after his stellar campaign. On the topic of the former MVP, Nuggets interim coach David Adelman made an interesting comparison for Harden regarding two NFL legends.
"He reminds me, at his age now, as some of the great drop-back quarterbacks," Adelman said of Harden. "A Peyton Manning, a Tom Brady, where they've seen it all and they decipher things so fast. It's almost like he's in slow motion."
Even though the comparison stretches across two completely different sports, Harden's role as a playmaker does resemble a quarterback in how they can read and decipher the defense. Since the All-Star break, Harden has averaged 8.9 assists per game and has helped improve the play of Ivica Zubac in the process.
Harden is set to make his 16th NBA playoff appearance this year and ranks fourth all-time in most playoff games played without an NBA Championship. Now, in the twilight of his career, the time is ticking for the NBA legend to make one final run at a title.
