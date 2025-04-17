Key Clippers Player Receives Injury Update Before Nuggets Playoff Game
Nicolas Batum may not seem like the most significant player when looking at the box score, but his importance to the LA Clippers can not be understated.
Batum is a major piece for the team's ability to play small ball, but also spread out the floor at the same time. During the NBA playoffs, a player like Batum becomes invaluable.
Unfortunately, Batum has been missing from the Clippers' last two games against the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors due to a groin injury. Fortunately, it looks like he's progressing in the right direction for a return.
During an interview with the media at practice, LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed that Batum went through the team's whole practice and scrimmaged.
While the Clippers can play small ball with Ben Simmons at the backup five, Batum brings a completely different type of presence. Simmons is better at his teammates open looks and pushing the pace, Batum is better at spreading the floor.
“Ben's ability to push the basketball in transition, make plays, get people easy shots," Lue said. "With Nico, if he's at the 5, being able to stretch the floor. If Joker's gonna blitz or in the drop, he has to recover back to Nico who can shoot the basketball, get to the next action, and try to move Joker around a little bit.”
The LA Clippers will need every man on their roster available as they face off against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nugget sin the NBA playoffs. Game 1 is on Saturday.
