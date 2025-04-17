Kawhi Leonard's Heartfelt Statement on Playing Through Injuries
With a first-round playoff series on the horizon, keeping Kawhi Leonard healthy will be of utmost importance for the LA Clippers. Luckily for them, Leonard seems to be feeling good.
The star forward finished the season healthy, appearing in nine straight wins dating back to March 26 while averaging 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on near-50 percent shooting from the field on the year. He helped lead the Clippers to the number five seed in a stacked Western Conference despite several injuries throughout the year.
“I love the game," Leonard shared regarding his battles with injuries. "I have a passion for it still. I love to compete out there. That’s pretty much what drives me back. Everything has its ups and downs. You have to go through that in life and just keep going.”
Leonard has two NBA championships under his belt, but since leaving the Toronto Raptors in 2019, he's yet to find success at that level. With the Clippers this season, he has a chance, though taking down the Nikola Jokić-led Denver Nuggets is no small ask.
Still, Leonard is ready to compete once more. And he feels like he has nothing left to prove. “I’m always just playing basketball, having fun and trying to get to that next step," he said. "Just trying to win games. That’s it.”
Tip-off for Game 1 between the Nuggets and Clippers is set for 3:30 p.m. EST Saturday.
