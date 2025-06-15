Latest Report on Potential Kevin Durant Trade to Raptors, Clippers
The Phoenix Suns are expected to trade Kevin Durant in the coming weeks. Despite a strong season personally from Durant where he averaged 26.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 4.2 APG at 36 years old, the Suns failed to make the playoffs and they are looking to reset.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat would be Durant's "preferred" destinations, but the Suns have made it clear that they will take the best offer on the table.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently updated that the Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors are two teams "lurking" in the Kevin Durant discussions.
It may be tough for the Clippers to get involved with their limited draft assets and lack of movable contracts. They likely wouldn't want to trade away Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, or Ivica Zubac, but their next three highest salaries of Norman Powell, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Derrick Jones Jr. only add up to $46.5 million, still roughly $8 million short of Durant's salary.
The Clippers are expected to be about $15 million under the second tax apron, so they could throw Powell, Bogdanovic, Jones, and a young player like Jordan Miller into the deal to make it work, but would all of that depth and a first-round pick or two be enough for the Suns? Probably not, given some of the trade offers they're expected to receive.
Toronto has been in this position before with Kawhi Leonard, potentially willing to trade for a superstar without the guarantee of an extension. Leonard landed them a championship in 2019 in his lone season in Toronto, but there's no guarantee Durant would be able to do the same as he gets ready to hit 37 years old.
Related Articles
Latest Report on Potential Kevin Durant Trade to LA Clippers
Kawhi Leonard Urged to Team Up With $213 Million Star