Kawhi Leonard Urged to Team Up With $213 Million Star
Once again, the LA Clippers fell short in the postseason. For the third consecutive year, the Clippers lost in the first round of the playoffs, this time taking three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets to seven games before running out of gas.
This begs the question: Is it time for a change in Inglewood?
Coming off a championship with the Toronto Raptors, the Clippers signed star forward Kawhi Leonard in the 2019 offseason and have been trying to build around him ever since. The problem? He has struggled to stay healthy.
Since signing with the Clippers, Leonard has played 60 or more games in a season just once, including missing the entire 2021-22 season due to injury and missing the majority of back-to-back playoff runs in 2023 and 2024.
Leonard is undoubtedly one of the top players in the NBA when healthy, which he showed this season after missing the first 34 games. However, could they look for a change?
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes wants to see the Philadelphia 76ers target Kawhi Leonard on the trade market this offseason, pairing him up with 2022-23 NBA MVP Joel Embiid.
"Because Philadelphia's fate is tethered to Embiid's knees, it might as well dive all the way in on a high-risk, high-reward approach. Enter Kawhi Leonard, another All-NBA-caliber superstar whose health will remain a question mark for the rest of his career," Hughes wrote.
"Could the Sixers land Leonard for McCain, No. 3 and Paul George? Might they build a similar deal around Tyrese Maxey, or would the full-circle nature of Leonard joining up with George again be too much to handle?
"Who can say? But if Philadelphia isn't going to move off Embiid in a start-over plan, it might as well double down on talented-but-unreliable veterans."
Joel Embiid has played just 58 games over the past two seasons, as his health continues to become more of a concern.
Of course, there are a few issues with a potential Clippers-76ers trade that swaps Kawhi Leonard for Paul George, but the biggest one is the pairing of Leonard and Embiid. The duo would be one of the most talented the NBA has ever seen, but keeping them healthy long enough to make an impact would be the tricky part.
Another huge issue of this potential deal is a Paul George reunion with the Clippers, as LA seemingly lucked out by letting him walk in free agency last offseason. The pairing of Leonard and Embiid is interesting, but there is no reason for the Clippers to give up on their beloved two-way star just to bring back George.