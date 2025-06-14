Kawhi Leonard Urged to Team Up With $213 Million Star

18 months ago Joel Embiid was a clear Top 3 player in the NBA averaging



34.7 pts

11.0 Rebs

5.6 asts

1.7 blks

1.2 stls

52.9% FG%

38.8% 3P%



The health concerns are legitimate but a lot of people have written this guy off way too soon. Embiid isn’t done yet pic.twitter.com/Ek7qz6m68v