Latest Report on Potential Kevin Durant Trade to LA Clippers
With the Kevin Durant trade drama heating up, the Phoenix Suns are aggressively looking to move the star before the 2025 NBA Draft. Rumors and reports surrounding the 36-year-old have dominated league headlines.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that a blockbuster trade could go down within the next few days, citing three teams as favorites to land Durant. Those teams are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, and Houston Rockets.
The LA Clippers have been linked to Durant as well, but they haven't received as much buzz in rumors and reports, creating the idea that they're on the outside looking in when it comes to the list of favorites. A new report from NBA insider Jake Fischer sheds light on the Clippers' interest in the future Hall-of-Famer, and what it could take to land him.
"The Suns, sources say, are hoping to acquire a measure of quality draft capital as part of the return for Durant, sources say, and thus have been conducting due diligence on various levels of first-round prospects in the belief they will obtain at least one meaningful selection in the draft taking place 11 days from now," Fishcer wrote. "At present Phoenix only holds the 29th and 52nd picks.
"San Antonio and Houston — and to a lesser extent both the LA Clippers and Toronto — have also been frequently mentioned by executives throughout the league as teams with varying degrees of interest in trading for Durant. It is widely presumed, furthermore, that landing with the Spurs or Rockets in Texas is highly appealing to the player himself."
It looks like Durant to the Clippers is a long shot at this point, but nothing is off the table. With LA holding a level of interest in the 6-foot-11 scorer, perhaps a last-minute package could be put together with the hype reaching a tipping point.
Related Articles
Kawhi Leonard Urged to Team Up With $213 Million Star
Los Angeles Lakers Should Target LA Clippers Free Agent
13-Year NBA Veteran's Bold Prediction on Knicks, Kevin Durant Trade Reports