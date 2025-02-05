LeBron James Breaks Silence on Luka Doncic Trade After Lakers-Clippers
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers crushed the LA Clippers in a way that hadn't been since Kobe Bryant was winning championships for the franchise. The 122-97 win was the Lakers' largest margin of victory against the Clippers since January 15, 2010.
Yet, somehow, that wasn't anywhere even near the biggest news of the night.
Tuesday night was the first game that the Los Angeles Lakers played since making their blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic. It was the first time any members of the team publicly answered questions about acquiring Doncic and trading Anthony Davis, including LeBron James.
"My emotions were all over the place," LeBron said. "Obviously, we had come off a big win. A huge win in the garden. I was out with my family at dinner and got the news. First time I heard it, I thought it was for sure fake. I thought it was a hoax. People messing around , whatever."
To LeBron, the moment didn't feel real until he saw Luka Doncic at the Lakers' facility and saw a clip of Anthony Davis at Dallas shootaround. Truthfully, it's still hard to believe that LeBron had no clue about the trade, but that's a different story.
"But then when AD called me, AD FaceTimed me," LeBron said. "I talked to him for quite a while. Even when I got off the phone with him it still didn’t seem real. It pretty much didn’t seem real until I saw Luka today and I saw the clip of AD at the Dallas shootaround. That’s when it finally hit me like, oh sh** , this is real.”
For as much as NBA critics claimed that the Lakers weren't cutting it with LeBron and Davis, they're only two games behind the third-seeded Houston Rockets and one game behind the fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets. Now, the team will look completely different moving forward.
"It’s kind of hard right now to digest what it’s going to look like on the floor," LeBron said. "Obviously, two selfless competitors. Love seeing the success of our teammates. Luka’s been my favorite player in the NBA for a while now; I think you guys know that. I’ve always just tried to play the game the right way and inspire the next generation."
The Los Angeles Lakers were already a dangerous team before trading for Luka Doncic. Now, they're going to be a completely different kind of dangerous. How long it takes to fully see it remains to be seen.
