Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off again tonight in a rematch of Thursday night's match-up between the two teams. While there are some major superstars missing tonight's game, one All-Star is returning back from injury.
The Clippers have six players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Kobe Brown, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard is listed as out due to a right knee injury recovery. He has been practicing with the team and even traveled with them on this current road trip. Many fans are speculating that he will be returning on December 27 against the Warriors.
Terance Mann is out due to a left middle finger fracture, Kobe Brown is out due to back injury management, Cam Christie is out due to a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to a G League two-way, and P.J. Tucker is out because he's not with the team while waiting to get traded.
The Dallas Mavericks have four players listed on their injury report: Luka Doncic, Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy, and Brandon Williams.
Luka Doncic is out due to a left heel contusion. He missed the team's latest game against the Clippers on Thursday.
Dante Exum is out due to a right wrist surgery, Jaden Hardy is out due to a right ankle sprain, and Brandon Williams is out due to a right thumb sprain.
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off at 8:30 p.m. EST.
