Massive LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers are on the road for a fifth game in a row on Wednesday night to take on the Chicago Bulls. LA is desperate for a win and is currently on a three-game losing streak.
This will be the second and final regular-season meeting between the two teams. The Clippers unfortunately fell short in their first meeting in a game that broke away from the Clippers in the third quarter, resulting in a 112-90 loss. Norman Powell led the Clippers with 27 points, but unfortunately, his name is one of the names on the injury report today.
The Clippers have five players listed on the injury report: Norman Powell, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Kai Jones, and Jordan Miller.
Norman Powell is OUT for the fourth game in a row as he deals with left patellar tendinopathy.
Cam Christie is out on a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way G League contract, Kai Jones, and Jordan Miller are also out due to their two-way contracts. Kawhi Leonard is listed as available.
The Bulls have nine players listed on their report: Nikola Vucevic, Zach Collins, Ayo Dosunmu, Kevin Huerter, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Jalen Smith, Patrick Williams, and Jahmir Young.
Nikola Vucevic is DOUBTFUL with right calf tightness.
Zach Collins is probable with left shin pain, Ayo Dosunmu is questionable with a subluxation of his left shoulder, Kevin Huerter is probable with a right quadricep contusion, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, Jalen Smith is out due to a concussion, Patrick Williams is out with right quadricep tendinosis, and Jahmir Young is out due to his two-way contract.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Chicago Bulls will face off Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
