NBA Admits Big Missed Calls in Warriors-Clippers
The LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors went down to the wire on Monday night. Holding on for their eighth win of the season, the Clippers also handed Golden State its third loss.
Responsible for two of Golden State’s three losses this season, the Clippers have found success against their Pacific Division rivals. It was not easy on Monday, as Golden State had two shots to tie on the final possession, including one from Steph Curry, but the Clippers escaped with a win.
The NBA has released a Last Two Minute Report for this game, and it includes three missed calls in critical moments of the game.
According to the NBA, the first missed call in the final two minutes came when Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. knocked the ball out of bounds before his teammate Norman Powell could recover it.
“Jones Jr. (LAC) makes contact with the ball and it goes out of bounds before Powell (LAC) attempts to keep it in play,” the NBA wrote.
On this same possession, the NBA says Terance Mann got away with a push on Buddy Hield.
“Mann (LAC) pushes Hield (GSW) in the back, causing him to lose his balance,” the NBA wrote.
Finally, the NBA says Mann should have been called for a palming violation with 1:02 remaining.
“Mann (LAC) brings his hand underneath the ball and to a pause during his dribble,” the NBA wrote.
All of these calls disadvantaged the Warriors, but did not turn into points as the Clippers failed to score on both possessions there were missed calls. That said, they were still big misses given time and score.
