NBA Admits James Harden Mistake in Clippers-Grizzlies

The NBA has released their Last Two Minute Report for LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies.

Dec 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
Dec 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers picked up one of their most impressive wins of the season on Tuesday night, defeating the Memphis Grizzlies without Kawhi Leonard. Taking down the Western Conference’s second seed in Memphis, the Clippers were led by the familiar trio of James Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac.

Dominating the game with 20 points, 19 rebounds, and four steals, Zubac was undoubtedly player of the game. That said, the ninth-year center received some help from his star backcourt.

Starting slow, Harden and Powell came alive down the stretch, combining to finish the game with 50 points between the two of them.

Because this game went down to the wire, the NBA has released a Last Two Minute Report that includes one missed call. 

With 47.4 seconds remaining, Zubac was called for a foul against Jaren Jackson Jr. that sent the Grizzlies star to the free throw line with Memphis trailing 108-107. According to the NBA, the foul should have been assessed to Harden, which would have been his fifth.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and James Harden
Dec 23, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) defends at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

“Zubac (LAC) maintains a legal guarding position as he defend Jackson Jr. (MEM) in the post,” the NBA wrote. “The foul should have been called on Harden (LAC), who reaches in and makes illegal contact with Jackson Jr.'s arm.”

This was a mostly inconsequential miss, as Harden did not pick up another foul after he should have been assessed his fifth. That said, it is the one miss the NBA has admitted on their Last Two Minute Report.

