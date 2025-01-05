All Clippers

NBA Fans React to Exciting Blake Griffin News

Former LA Clippers star Blake Griffin is staying around the NBA.

Dec 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin (91) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Dec 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin (91) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Former LA Clippers star Blake Griffin retired from the NBA last year after spending 13 seasons in the league. Making six All-Star appearances and five All-NBA teams, Griffin spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics after being traded from LA.

In recent months, there have been rumors of Griffin potentially signing with Amazon to become an analyst once the company officially begins its NBA coverage. On Sunday, there was an update.

Via Andrew Marchand of The Athletic: “NEWS: Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki will join Taylor Rooks on Amazon's NBA studio show, The Athletic has learned.”

NBA fans have been reacting to this exciting news on X.

"These two are gonna be amazing," a fan wrote. "Dirk for his knowledge, Blake for his humor and speaking ability."

"Blake is going to be so great," a fan stated.

"Blake > Barkley," a fan added.

"I hope they let Blake be himself with his dry wit," another comment read.

Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki
Nov 11, 2015; Dallas, TX, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) and Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) during the game at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Marchand added in his article, "Amazon Prime Video’s inaugural NBA studio coverage will feature former NBA stars Dirk Nowitzki and Blake Griffin, according to sources briefed on the streamer’s plans. Amazon signed Griffin and Nowitzki to join host Taylor Rooks when the platform begins its NBA package later this calendar year."

Not spending too much time away from basketball, Griffin will be rejoining the NBA space in a new capacity.

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

