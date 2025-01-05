NBA Fans React to Exciting Blake Griffin News
Former LA Clippers star Blake Griffin retired from the NBA last year after spending 13 seasons in the league. Making six All-Star appearances and five All-NBA teams, Griffin spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics after being traded from LA.
In recent months, there have been rumors of Griffin potentially signing with Amazon to become an analyst once the company officially begins its NBA coverage. On Sunday, there was an update.
Via Andrew Marchand of The Athletic: “NEWS: Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki will join Taylor Rooks on Amazon's NBA studio show, The Athletic has learned.”
NBA fans have been reacting to this exciting news on X.
"These two are gonna be amazing," a fan wrote. "Dirk for his knowledge, Blake for his humor and speaking ability."
"Blake is going to be so great," a fan stated.
"Blake > Barkley," a fan added.
"I hope they let Blake be himself with his dry wit," another comment read.
Marchand added in his article, "Amazon Prime Video’s inaugural NBA studio coverage will feature former NBA stars Dirk Nowitzki and Blake Griffin, according to sources briefed on the streamer’s plans. Amazon signed Griffin and Nowitzki to join host Taylor Rooks when the platform begins its NBA package later this calendar year."
Not spending too much time away from basketball, Griffin will be rejoining the NBA space in a new capacity.
