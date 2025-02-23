NBA Fans React to Kawhi Leonard Injury News Before Clippers-Pacers
The Los Angeles Clippers entered the All-Star break on a three-game winning streak but opened their schedule since then with a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Continuing with their seven-game road trip, the Clippers will head to Indiana for a Sunday matchup against the Pacers.
Now loaded with new rotation pieces in Bogdan Bogdanovic and Ben Simmons, the team is unfortunately dealing with an injury bug at the moment. Clippers guard Norman Powell was absent from the lineup on Thursday against the Bucks, and it appears as if another Clippers star could be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's contest at Indiana.
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has joined Powell as questionable for Sunday's game in Indiana. Leonard missed the first 34 games of the season due to injury but has been in the lineup consistently since, aside from back-to-backs.
Seeing the news, fans online have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Leonard:
"Kawhi finally plays 30 minutes and he already questionable smh," one Clippers fan mentioned.
"6th to 10th is a free fall. clippers don't have the hardest schedule but also not easiest either," one user boldly stated.
"It’s a back to back they probably want to gauretee a win vs pistons," one user suggested.
"Here we go again," another user replied.
The reactions show that fans are seemingly upset that Leonard is still dealing with injury problems. With the Western Conference standings in the position they are, Leonard's absence and the Clippers' loss of a game could be the difference in several seeds.
Tip-off on Sunday between the Pacers and Clippers is set for 5:00 p.m. EST.
