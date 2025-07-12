NBA Insider Reveals 'Favorite' Team to Sign Bradley Beal, Chris Paul
After months of uncertainty around Bradley Beal's future with the Phoenix Suns, the former All-Star guard's tenure with the franchise is seemingly coming to an end. The Suns and Beal are expected to agree to a buyout at any point now, and his top suitor has emerged on the West Coast.
The LA Clippers have become the most likely destination for Beal, but he is not the only star that is seemingly interested in joining forces with Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and company.
ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel recently reported that the Clippers are the frontrunners to sign both Bradley Beal, pending a buyout with the Suns, and veteran point guard Chris Paul.
"Talks between Beal and the Suns intensified on Sunday, as the two parties began to formulate the structure of a buyout agreement, sources said," Siegel wrote. "...The assumption from multiple teams who spoke with ClutchPoints during the first two days of NBA Summer League is that Beal will be signing with the Clippers upon officially finalizing his buyout with the Suns...
"The Clippers still own $5.35 million of their mid-level exception, all of which can be given to Beal. This would put Los Angeles roughly $3.5 million below the first apron, which allows them to add a player like Chris Paul on a minimum contract. Los Angeles remains the favorite to sign Paul in what will be his final NBA season, sources said."
The growing expectation is that the Clippers will sign both Beal and Paul, giving LA a star-studded team as they look to compete for a championship next season. Of course, all of the Clippers' stars are older than many would like, making their championship window very slim, but all they care about is that the window is open at all.