NBA Legend Compares Caitlin Clark to Michael Jordan
The Indiana Fever earned the first-overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and their fortune could not have come at a better time. With the first pick, the Fever got Caitlin Clark, who is not only one of the most talented prospects in WNBA history but also one of the most profitable stars the league has ever seen.
Clark shined in her rookie campaign, winning WNBA Rookie of the Year and getting an All-Star nod. The star guard has started off her sophomore season even better, averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game with 44.7/40.0/75.9 shooting splits.
However, not everyone loves what Clark is doing. Many of Clark's opponents are more physical with her than they are with others, and that was on full display in the Fever's win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.
Not only was Tuesday's game chippy, but they seemed to be throwing everything possible at Clark, including a hit to the face and a shove to the ground.
Boston Celtics legend and former LA Clippers forward Paul Pierce chimed in on the treatment that Clark has been receiving, comparing it to NBA great Michael Jordan.
"Yeah [Caitlin Clark] gets targeted. It's like Jordan got targeted," Pierce said."The 'Jordan Rules.' They had the 'Jordan Rules,' when you're so good, yeah, you're gonna get targeted. It just is what it is."
Of course, Jordan was treated much differently than others by his opponents, largely due to his popularity and on-court dominance. Clark seems to be getting the same treatment from her WNBA counterparts because, similar to Jordan, she is the most important player in the league, and everyone knows that.