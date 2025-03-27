NBA Legend Makes Intriguing Kawhi Leonard, Warriors Statement
What if Kawhi Leonard never landed on Zaza Pachulia's foot in 2017?
Rewind to May 14, 2021. The San Antonio Spurs were sitting on top of the world with a 78-55 lead on the Golden State Warriors late in the third quarter of game one in the Western Conference Finals.
Then tragedy struck...Kawhi Leonard, who was white-hot with 26 points in just 24 minutes, landed on Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia's foot and sprained his ankle.
Without their burgeoning superstar, the Spurs couldn't hold off a massive rally from the Dubs, who went on to complete the comeback 113-111. Leonard not only missed the remainder of game one but didn't return at all in the series, which saw Stephen Curry and co. sweep the hobbled Spurs and would also go on to win the NBA Finals in five games over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
While Leonard's injury changed not only the trajectory of the Spurs' season, one Pro Basketball Hall of Famer believes it could've sent the league into an entirely different direction.
Former Detroit Pistons legend, two-time champion, and class of 2000 Naismith National Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Isiah Thomas believes if Leonard had never landed on Pachulia's ankle in 2017, the all-time dominant run from the Warriors may have never happened.
"One of the greatest what ifs is: If Kawhi Leonard doesn't get hurt in that Golden State series, San Antonio wins that series," Thomas admitted. "If they don't screw up with his medical rehab if Kawhi is still in San Antonio, would Golden State ever have happened?"
While Thomas' take could very well have been the case, some could argue that Leonard's 2019 championship with the Toronto Raptors may have ended differently if Kevin Durant had never torn his Achilles in game five of the finals against Leonard and co.