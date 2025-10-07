NBA Makes Decision on All-Star Weekend Amid Kawhi Leonard, Clippers Investigation
The 2026 NBA All-Star Game is set to be hosted at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers began their tenure at the Intuit Dome last season and will look to continue building a strong home crowd this upcoming season with their famous cheer section, The Wall.
The All-Star Game has been to Los Angeles before, most recently in 2018 at the Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena). It's the first time the game has been played in Inglewood since 1983, when it was hosted at the iconic venue, The Forum, which resides just a couple of blocks away from the now Intuit Dome.
However, there has been questioning regarding the 2026 All-Star Game, specifically for the fact that the Los Angeles Clippers, the hosting team, is under investigation for allegedly circumventing the salary cap through a former team sponsor, Aspiration.
To clear things up, NBA commissioner Adam Silver came forth on Monday to set the record straight.
Adam Silver Addresses 2026 All-Star Game
According to the Associated Press' Brian Mahoney, Silver said the game will remain in Los Angeles.
"NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Monday there is “no contemplation” of moving the All-Star Game out of the Los Angeles Clippers’ home arena as it investigates whether the team circumvented salary cap rules in regards to Kawhi Leonard," Mahoney wrote.
Even though the Clippers could end up being guilty of one of the biggest scandals in the history of the NBA, it appears as though Silver and the league see no reason to consider a move from the Intuit Dome for the time being.
Has The All-Star Game Been Moved Before?
The All-Star game has moved twice recently, with 2021 being the most recent example. It was set to be hosted in Indianapolis, but was moved to Atlanta due to the COVID-19 pandemic and potential scheduling conflicts with the NCAA Tournament.
It was also moved in 2017 from Charlotte to New Orleans, with the reason being limitations on anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ individuals.
However, the NBA hasn't seen a move like the one being speculated for the Clippers. But given all the planning that goes into setting up an All-Star game and all the money around it, it's highly unlikely that the league makes a drastic last-minute move to take the game away from the Intuit Dome.
Additionally, a verdict on the Clippers investigation might not even come till after the All-Star break, meaning it shouldn't be a concern.