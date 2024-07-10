NBA Reportedly Considering Punishment for LA Clippers Player
The LA Clippers made their most controversial signing this decade when the team acquired guard Kevin Porter Jr.
After brutally assaulting his girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick, the Houston Rockets traded Porter Jr. in October 2023 to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who then immediately waived him. Kevin Porter Jr. had not played a single game in the NBA since that moment until the Clippers decided to sign him to a two-year deal this offseason.
According to Law Murray of The Athletic, the NBA will now be resuming its investigation of Kevin Porter Jr., who has not yet faced league discipline because he sat out the 2023-24 NBA season.
The LA Clippers also made their signing of Kevin Porter Jr. official today in a press release from the team. The press release did not include any quotes from Lawrence Frank but included his career stats.
"Porter Jr., 24, has appeared in 196 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets, averaging 15.3 points, 5.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals. Originally selected with the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of USC, Porter Jr. played in Greece last season, where he averaged 22.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.8 steals. A native of Seattle, Wash., Porter Jr. was named Washington’s Mr. Basketball in 2018 and was selected to the All-NBA G League First Team in 2021."
If Kevin Porter Jr. does play for the LA Clippers this season, it'll likely be off the bench as a guard. However, regardless of whether or not he plays, his presence on a team will remain controversial.
